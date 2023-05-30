Reparations Program For Housing, Business Opportunities Coming To Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A new approach to reparations is coming to Calvert County by offering home and business ownership opportunities to build wealth. The Calvert Concept Charitable Corporation (C4), funded through a grant from the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland and other donors, is spearheading this initiative.

“Since its inception, C4 has been dedicated to creating a prototype for addressing the difficult issues related to reparations and reconciliation,” said Nate Pope of Potanpe Communications. “A significant part of our charter is to capture lessons learned in our journey – where we have had successes, and where we could have done better – and to make them available to other communities throughout the country who may be interested in similar programs tailored to their communities.”

The C4 program is currently accepting applications while evaluating options for expanding nationally. The programs will include the development of a $10,000,000 campus where eligible descendants of enslaved people and Native Americans of Calvert County can live for up to three years while qualifying to purchase a home or business. This campus will also be available to others facing social and financial issues such as teachers, hospital workers and public servants. In addition to housing, C4 will offer financial literacy and business courses, along with other skills to provide a path to equity and homeownership.

“We are extremely appreciative of the first round of seed money given to us from the Diocese,” said Kip At Lee, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Since that grant, we have been very fortunate to receive support from many individuals, churches, organizations and businesses. Our goal is very lofty, but I feel that it is a goal we will be able to accomplish.”

Greenbelt, Maryland and Evanston, Illinois have founded reparations commissions to support local reparations measures. California has established a state reparations task force.

Some advice from Nate Pope for other towns who are planning the same: “It has been our experience that the best results come from finding people committed to listening and finding common ground, and including people of widely differing perspectives and backgrounds – even when this results in difficult conversations.”

