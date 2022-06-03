Replica Firearm Recovered From Student At La Plata High School

LA PLATA, Md. – On June 1, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a staff member at La Plata High School reported to the school resource officer (SRO) that a student might be in possession of a firearm.

The SRO located the student in a classroom and recovered a replica handgun, which turned out to be a pellet gun.

The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office was contacted and the student was charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds and disturbing school operations. He was released to a parent.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Officer Burger at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.