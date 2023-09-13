MARBURY, Md. – Rescue teams located and recovered Marvin Harris, a father who went missing after a boating incident yesterday in the Mattawoman Creek. The body was recovered early this morning at approximately 11:15 a.m.

According to reports, Harris and his 8-year-old son were on an inflatable boat when his son went overboard. Harris quickly jumped in to rescue his son but did not return. The 8-year-old made it to shore.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

