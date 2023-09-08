Resources Available For COVID-19 Prevention And Testing

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – With return to school and an expected shift to indoor spaces in the coming months, St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is reminding community members of precautions to avoid or treat COVID-19. People at high risk for COVID-19 complications, such as those older than age 50 and those with certain health conditions, should continue to protect themselves by making sure they are up-to-date on their vaccines, testing if they develop illness, and beginning treatment quickly if they become ill.

SMCHD recommends the following precautions to prevent transmission of COVID-19 or severity of COVID-19 illness:

Stay up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccines, including getting booster doses as recommended

Stay home if you are sick and get tested for COVID-19

Seek treatment if you have COVID-19 and are at higher risk of getting very sick

Consider wearing a well-fit, high-quality mask (such as N95 or KN95) in public, crowded indoor spaces at times of higher community COVID-19 transmission or if you are at higher risk of severe illness.

Improve ventilation and air filtration of indoor spaces as possible

Wash your hands before eating or touching your mouth, nose, or eyes

Updated formulations of the COVID-19 booster vaccine are expected to be available within the next month. COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be available at the SMCHD Health Clinic in Leonardtown on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. by appointment only. To make a vaccine appointment, please call SMCHD at 301-475-4330. COVID-19 vaccines are also available through primary care offices and local pharmacies.

On-site rapid PCR COVID-19 testing is available Monday – Friday, by appointment only, at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub drive-thru, or at the two school-based health centers in St. Mary’s County. Results are typically available within 30 min, or up to 4 hours. To schedule an appointment for rapid PCR COVID-19 testing, community members should call 301-997-8232.

Free at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits are available for St. Mary’s County residents at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub or at the SMCHD main office in Leonardtown from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – no appointment is required. At-home rapid antigen test kits are also available for pick-up at the St. Mary’s County Libraries during business hours, as supply allows. There is a limit of two tests per person.

Free KN95 masks are also available for pick-up at the St. Mary’s County Libraries during business hours, as supply allows.

Evaluation and treatment for COVID-19 is available at the two school-based health centers in St. Mary’s County or through local primary care medical practices.

“We are starting to see an uptick in COVID-19 infections and outbreaks in the county,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Fortunately, we continue to have many resources available to our community members to assist with both infection prevention and treatment. I encourage everyone, especially our older community members and those with medical conditions, to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 boosters, make sure they have COVID-19 prevention and testing supplies available, and know how to access testing and treatment should they need it.”

For more information about COVID-19 testing, vaccine, and treatment please visit smchd.org/covid-19.

For information about current COVID-19 data in Maryland, please visit the Maryland Department of Health website at health.maryland.gov/covid/Pages/Maryland-COVID-19-Data.aspx.