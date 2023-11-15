Retired Electrician Gets Monetary Jolt Just In Time For The Holidays

CROWNSVILLE, Md. – A lucky winner of $50,000 the Holiday Cash scratch-off ticket recalled the moment when he realized the size of his prize, and said he wasn’t sure whether to trust his eyes.

The Anne Arundel County resident buys Maryland Lottery scratch-offs several times a week but never won any five-figure prizes. He’s since come to learn that his eyes weren’t playing tricks on him!

The retired electrician, who now works as a general contractor, found his lucky instant ticket at Herald Harbor Inn & Mini Mart in Crownsville. On the day he encountered his Lottery luck, the loyal player bought two $10 games and four of the $5 Holiday Cash instant tickets. The last instant ticket he scratched carried the top prize.

Not confident that he really won, the scratch-off fan went back to the store to scan his instant ticket and confirm the big win. His main plans for the prize involve paying bills, he told Lottery officials.

The Holiday Cash instant ticket is one of nine holiday-themed scratch-offs and FAST PLAY games that can lead to big prizes in the Holiday Cash second-chance promotion. The promotion, which began Oct. 23, offers 12 weeks of drawings with prizes of $5,000 and $100,000. Players enter non-winning holiday scratch-offs and any winning or non-winning holiday-themed FAST PLAY games into their My Lottery Rewards account to qualify.

Holiday Cash went on sale on Oct. 23 with eight $50,000 top prizes. This win is the very first top prize discovered, leaving seven remaining along with 10 $5,000 prizes and others ranging from $5 to $1,000.

The winner’s lucky retailer, located at 400 Herald Harbor Road Harbor, will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for its role in selling a $50,000 top-prize winning instant ticket.