Reverend George Albert Wilkinson, Jr, J.D., 89, of Avenue, MD passed away on April 16, 2023 at home.

He was born on September 9, 1933 in Washington, D.C. to the late George Albert Wilkinson, Sr. and Lillian (Hayden) Wilkinson in Washington, D.C. He was married to Mary Anne Reilly for 38 years until her death in 1996. They were the parents of 12 children. He was ordained to the Permanent Diaconate on May 20, 2000. After seminary studies at Pope John XXIII Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts, he was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington in Saint Matthew’s Cathedral on June 9, 2001.

Father Wilkinson was first assigned as Parochial Vicar to Sacred Heart Parish in La Plata, Maryland, and then in 2003 to Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish in Silver Spring, Maryland. In 2005, he was appointed Parochial Administrator of Holy Redeemer Parish in College Park, Maryland and as Pastor in 2006. He retired on July 6, 2012 when he moved to parishes in Globe Arizona, and Yuma, Arizona to minister to Native Americans. He traveled extensively and eventually settled in rural St. Mary’s County.

Father Wilkinson was an attorney for 35 years. He served in the Army ROTC from 1957-1959.

He is survived by his children: Anne Rajagopalan (Shrin) of Raleigh, NC, Mary Regina “Jean” Wilkinson (Keith) of Warrenton, VA, Thomas Wilkinson (Jennifer) of Avenue, MD, Kathleen Carmody (Brennan) of Glen Allen, VA, Rose Crunkleton (Joe) of Owings, MD, Bernadette Wilkinson of Tucson, AZ, George Wilkinson III (Jen) of Bellingham, WA, James Wilkinson II (Nipa) of Berwyn Heights, MD, Rebecca Wilkinson (Joy) of Oceanside, CA, John Wilkinson (Violet) of Colonial Beach, VA, Daniel Wilkinson of Temple Hills, MD, and Megan Wilkinson of San Francisco, CA; sisters, Joan Craft (Gary) of Bradenton, FL and Susan Burgoyne (Jerry) of Prescott, AZ; sister-in-law, Maureen Owens of Henderson, WV, 29 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife, Mary Anne, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor “Louise” Keegan.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 21, 2023 for a viewing from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m., at Holy Redeemer Church, 4902 Berwyn Road, College Park, MD 20740. There will be a Vigil Mass to follow at 7:30 p.m. A second viewing will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Redeemer Church. Interment will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618.

