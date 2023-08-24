Richard "Ricky" Steven Pilkerton

Richard Steven Pilkerton “Ricky” “Pop Pop” 66 of Hollywood, MD passed away peacefully on August 17, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born May 8, 1957 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of William Archie Pilkerton, Jr and Mary Phyllis Pilkerton (Johnson). He graduated from Chopticon High School and was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County.

On May 26, 1979 Ricky married his beloved wife, Deborah “Debbie” Elizabeth Beavan and over 44 years they built a wonderful family together. In addition to his wife, Ricky is survived by his two sons, Randy Steven Pilkerton (Amanda) and Kevin Michael Pilkerton (Jaclyn). His grandchildren, Rhett Stanton Pilkerton and Reese Marie Pilkerton were the light of his life and he loved being their Pop Pop. He is also survived by his siblings Catherine Denise Finch (Edward) and Dale Eugene Pilkerton.

Ricky was employed by PEPCO/NRG/GENON for 40 years, starting as a Fuel and Ash Technician in March 1976 and worked his way up to Fuel and Ash Supervisor in November 1984. Upon retirement in July 2016, Ricky combined his love for work with his love for big machines while driving for Sloan Materials making deliveries in his favorite silver dump truck, Truck #18.

While Ricky was known for his hard work ethic, he was also known to play hard. He was a die-hard Baltimore Ravens and Orioles fan and could be heard ‘cheering’ on his teams throughout most of Hollywood. Ricky also loved the outdoors and could often be found cutting his grass, touring on his Harley, and boating the waters of the Chesapeake with Debbie as one of the ‘Three Amigos’. He was the life of any party and could make any and everyone join his silly antics.

Ricky joined the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department in January 1974 and began his lifelong dedication to the volunteer fire service where he served as Lieutenant, Assistant Engineer and 22 years as Chief Engineer, his proudest accomplishment. During his service, he was awarded several awards to include Firefighter of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Top Responder, Top Driver, Life Saving Award, and a Unit Citation. He chaired and held positions on multiple committees to include several new apparatus planning committees. He became a Lifetime Member in 1999 and was inducted into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association (SMVFA) Hall of Fame in 2021. He was also well known for his role leading the set up and operations of the Ferris Wheel at the annual Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Carnival every summer since 1978.

Family will receive friends on Monday, August 28, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Fireman’s prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Parish, 43927 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow at Our Lady’s Catholic Church, 41410 Medley’s Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be his nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 7, Hollywood, MD 20636, the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, 43256 Rescue Lane, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636 and Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

