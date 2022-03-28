Kevin “Firebug” Lorence

RIDGE, Md. – It is with profound sadness that the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department announces the passing of Life Member / Honorary Lieutenant / Firefighter Kevin “Firebug” Lorence.

Kevin joined the Ridge VFD in 1986. He was a Life Member, and was recently honored for 35 years of selfless service to RVFD. Additionally, in 2022, Kevin was appointed by Chief Brian Cooper as an honorary Lieutenant, fulfilling one of Kevin’s long-time wishes during his time in the Department.

On behalf of Chief Cooper and all members of the Ridge VFD, we send our heartfelt condolences to our brothers and sisters, and the Lorence family. Service dates and times are still being worked, and will be posted soon. Please keep the family and friends in your thoughts during this time of sorrow.