Rising Lackey Junior Wins Overall In 2023 Charles County Fair Cover Contest

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Madison Klinger, rising junior at Henry E. Lackey High School, is the overall winner of the 2023 Charles County Fair art contest. Her artwork is displayed as the cover of the Charles County Fair Guide. She was chosen as this year’s winner by the Charles County Fair Board and Charles County Public Schools (CCPS).

The following students were named overall winners at their grade level in the contest for artwork produced during the 2022-23 school year.

Mariella Mudd, first-grade, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.

Elizabeth Bowling-Cook, second-grade, Higdon.

Natalie Benjamin, third-grade, Higdon.

Cassandra Robbins, fourth-grade, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School.

Olivia Simon, fifth-grade, Higdon.

Calla Albrittain, sixth-grade, Piccowaxen Middle School.

Logan Friedrich, seventh-grade, Piccowaxen.

Arlena Seipel, eighth-grade, Piccowaxen.

Ryland Zipf, junior, Lackey.

Hollis Lyon, senior, Maurice J. McDonough High School.

The 2023 Charles County Fair is Sept. 14-17 at the fairgrounds in La Plata. For more information, visit https://www.charlescountyfair.com/.

About CCPS

Charles County Public Schools provides 27,000 students in grades prekindergarten through 12 with an academically challenging education. Located in Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Schools has 37 schools that offer a technologically advanced, progressive and high quality education that builds character, equips for leadership and prepares students for life, careers and higher education.

The Charles County public school system does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or disability in its programs, activities or employment practices. For inquiries, please contact Kathy Kiessling, Title IX/ADA/Section 504 Coordinator (students) or Nikial M. Majors, Title IX/ADA/Section 504 Coordinator (employees/ adults), at Charles County Public Schools, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD 20646; 301-932-6610/301-870-3814. For special accommodations call 301-934-7230 or TDD 1-800-735-2258 two weeks prior to the event.

CCPS provides nondiscriminatory equal access to school facilities in accordance with its Use of Facilities rules to designated youth groups (including, but not limited to, the Boy Scouts).