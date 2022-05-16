Robert Dayton “Smitty” Smith, 90, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on May 8, 2022 at his home.

He was born on April 24, 1932 in Erwin, TN to the late Lum Smith and Dorothy Mae Peterson Smith.

Smitty proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War until his Honorable Discharge in 1955. On September 4, 1953 he married the love of his life, RoseMary Smith. They celebrated 66 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in December 2019. He was employed for many dedicated years by the Department of Defense at Patuxent River Naval Air Station as a Mechanical Engineer until his retirement on July 18, 1991 from there. He loved spending time on the water, boating and fishing. He also enjoyed deep sea fishing trips and watching the ospreys. He enjoyed gardening, raising honey bees, purple martins and cultivating fruit trees. He grew apple, pear, cherry and orange trees.

Smitty and RoseMary bowled on a league for Piney Point for many fun years. Once retired, they spent their winter months in Florida where they enjoyed the warm weather. Smitty enjoyed family gatherings, Sunday dinners with his family and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was a member of St. George’s Episcopal church and the Thomas J. Shryock Masonic Lodge 223 in Hollywood, MD.

He is survived by his children: Yvonne Smith Gamble of West Palm Beach, FL, Robert “Scott” Smith (Earlene) of Valley Lee, MD, and Douglas W. Smith (Candi) of Valley Lee, MD; his siblings: Opal Chaney of Erwin, TN, Billie Anderson of Jonesboro, TN, Betty Reed of Johnson City, TN, Shirley Buchanan of Erwin, TN, Glenis Phillips of Erwin, TN; his grandchildren: Charles “Rob” Clements, Derrick Gamble, Robyn Gamble, Robert “Bobby” Petrzala (Kathleen), Adam Smith (Jenny), Dayton Smith (Watsana) and Arlin Smith; his great-grandchildren: Kylie Roden, Peyton Roden, Colin Smith, Tina Smith, Lilly Jacobson, Lincoln Petrzala; and Maggie Smith. In addition to his parents and wife, he is also preceded in death by his infant son, Robert Steven Smith, and his brothers A.D. Tittle and Darrell Smith and his sister Vivian Smith.

The family will receive friends for Smitty’s Life Celebration on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, with a 7pm prayer service, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00am at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 49167 Poplar Hill Lane, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment immediately following in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Charles “Rob” Clements, Derrick Gamble, Robert Petrzala, Adam Smith, Arlin Smith, and Joel Steenrod. Honorary pallbearers will be Dayton Smith and members of the Thomas J. Shryock Masonic Lodge 223 in Hollywood, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department, Post Office Box 1 Valley Lee, MD 20692.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.