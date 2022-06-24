Robert Lee Owens

Robert Lee Owens, 91, of St. Inigoes, MD passed away on June 20, 2022, at MedStar Health: Hospice at St. Mary’s, Callaway, Maryland. Robert Lee was born May 19, 1931, in Leonardtown, MD to the late Robert Warren Owens and Myrtle McKay Owens.

Robert Lee married Mary Agnes (Aggie) Owens on January 18, 1986, at First Friendship Church, Ridge, MD. They enjoyed traveling in the winter to Florida and his favorite pastime was cheering on the Washington Nationals.

He loved his John Deere tractors and continued farming the family farm after his father’s passing. He also owned Owens Electric and RLO Construction before he retired. His enjoyment was an occasional cigar and sharing Crown Royal with the guys.

Robert Lee was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church, Ridge MD. He was active with the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department where he served as President, Vice President, and Board of Directors for several years. He received the Certificate of Service award in 2021 for 50 years of service and dedication as a firefighter.

In 1999, he was inducted into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Fireman’s Association Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department. He served as President in the Leonardtown Lions Club and 22-C District Governor.

Robert Lee is survived by his children, Connie Owens Phillips (Karl) of Frederick, MD, Rebecca (Becky) Owens Wathen (Johnny) of St. Inigoes, MD, Bradley Owens of Lexington Park, MD, Roberta Rubala, of New Bern NC, and his stepchildren, Phyllis Delores (Lorie) Clarke (Ken) of St. Inigoes, MD, and Patrick Anthony (Tony) Wilkinson (Marcia) of Mechanicsville, MD. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Agnes (Aggie) Owens, his sister, Helen Morris, his stepbrother, Thomas Wilfred Owens, his children Karen (Kay) Owens and Caroll Owens.

Family will receive friends for Robert Lee’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 5:00 with prayers at 7:00 p.m., followed by Fire Department prayers at St. Michael’s Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on June 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church. Interment of ashes will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Cody Owens, J. W. Wathen, Ronnie Ridgell and Philip (Heavy) Ridgell. Honorary pallbearers will be Caroll Phillips and the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P O Box 520, Ridge MD 20680 or MedStar Health: Hospice at St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.