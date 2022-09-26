Roberta Marie Chichester

A lifelong resident of Charles County, Roberta (Bobbie) M. Chichester, 93, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Willards, Maryland. Born November 29, 1928, in Washington DC to Robert Jackson Martin and Marie Goldsmith Martin, Roberta was the oldest of 4 children. Educated at the local “Hughesville” School and graduated in 1945, she then attended Salisbury State Teacher’s College and later received a Master’s from George Washington University.

She was married on December 4, 1948, to Frederick S. Chichester until his death in 2011. Her education took her back to Hughesville where her training was put to good use in the Prince George’s and Charles County public school systems as a teacher and later in a supervisory role at the Charles County Board of Education. Her teaching and memories lasted a lifetime and she was always willing to sit and chat about her life as an educator. Roberta was also a lifelong member of Oldfields Episcopal Church where she had various responsibilities within the church organization and molded solid friendships and memories. She was very driven and devoted to her faith and her church.

Roberta was an avid sportswoman and especially enjoyed crabbing, baseball, and football. Her “farming” roots instilled much magic in the kitchen where she became an awesome cook and baker. She took special delight in sharing the fruits of her labors with many. Besides her husband, her 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren were her pride and joy and she never missed a beat when it came to family functions, events, and celebrations.

Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her grandson, Robert William “Robbie” Chichester, and her brother, Robert J. Martin. Roberta is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Caldwell (Bill), Indianapolis, In; her brother, James L. Martin (Karen), Dresher, Pa; sister-in-law Joanie Clark; her son, William Frederick Chichester (Holli) of New Milford, Pa; her daughter, Toni Marie Bateman (John) of Bethany Beach, De; and her 5 grandchildren, Alison Ellis (Derek), Michael Bateman (Michelle), Bill Chichester (Tirzah), Steven Chichester, and Corinne Chichester and 5 great “grands”: Clara, Amelia, Haley, Wesley, and Abigail.

