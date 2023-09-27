Robin P. Russell

Robin was born on August 1, 1954 in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. He graduated from Charles County Community College and went on to proudly serve in the US Marine Corps from 1975 – 1979 with the Military Police, honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant with multiple awards including Meritorious Mast for Heroism. After leaving the Marine Corps, Robin served as a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy until he accepted a role as an officer in the Montgomery County, MD Police Department in 1982, and served as Detective until 2006. He retired in 2006 from the auto-theft division. After retirement he accepted a position with the Prince George’s Police Department Abandoned Auto Unit. Upon leaving PGPD he began work as a Background Investigator with OMINI Sect, assuring that applicants for federal positions were fit for the positions they were pursuing.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margaret (Margie) Russell and his children, Jamieson Russell (Stephanie), Daniel Russell (Amanda), and Victoria Veintimilla (Greg). Robin also had three very special grandchildren whom he dearly loved, Colton Russell, Raelynn Russell and Cullen Veintimilla. Robin is also survived by his siblings, John Steven Russell (Pat), Angie Fine (Mark), Sandy Reisinger (Glenn) and his mother-in-law, Marie Thompson (Goode).

Robin is predeceased by his parents, John Albert Russell and Thelma (Bacon) Russell, his father-in-law, James Golden Thompson and his nephews Patrick Reisinger, Christopher Fine and Matthew Fine, and niece, Melody Russell.

Date of Service: 10/14/2023

Address of Service:

Tarara Winery

13648 Tarara Ln

Leesburg, VA

Join Robin’s family and friends at a Celebration of Robin’ Life on October 14, 2023. Please email for details at RobinRussellCelebration@gmail.com. Robin’s favorite shirts were Hawaiian print, so grab your colorful print and come celebrate Aloha with us.

Memorial contributions can be made in Robin’s name to The Humane Society of the United States at www.humanesociety.org/memorial