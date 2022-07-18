Rockers Avoid Sweep Behind Strong Pitching

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell short of sweeping the Rockers tonight, as they mustered only one run in the 4-1 loss to the High Point.

The Blue Crabs took the lead in the first inning when Michael Wielansky was hit by a pitch and advanced to second base on a passed ball. Zach Collier then bounced a base hit into right, scoring Wielansky to give Southern Maryland a 1-0 lead. From there, the High Point Rockers’ starter, Ivan Pineyro (W, 3-1) settled in and did not allow a run across eight innings.

Meanwhile, Mitch Lambson (L, 5-4) worked around trouble in the first and second inning, but High Point broke through in the third. After Ben Aklinski walked, Zander Wiel lifted his 19th home run of the year over the wall in left field, putting the Rockers on top 2-1.

Zander Wiel kept the power going in the fifth, hitting his second home run of the game to put High Point on top 3-1. Two batters later, Jerry Downs went deep over the wall in right-center field, giving the Rockers a 4-1 lead.

Mitch Lambson ultimately went eight innings, allowing four runs on six hits. But the Blue Crabs bats were quiet after the first inning. Ryan Dull (SV, 5) entered in the ninth inning to finish the ballgame.

With the loss, the Blue Crabs fall to 7-5 in the second half and 55-23 overall on the season. Southern Maryland drops to three games behind Lancaster in the second half North Division race.

