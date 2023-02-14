Rose Marie Weiland, 83, of Leonardtown, Maryland passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023 with her loving husband of 57 years by her side.

Rose Marie was known for being kind, patient, and selfless. She was deeply loved and respected by all who knew her, and, considering who she married, had to have an excellent sense of humor. She instilled a strong work ethic in her children by leading through example and always supported creative endeavors that were “good for the soul”. She encouraged her family and those around her to find happiness and peace in life. Rose Marie will be sincerely missed but those that knew her should be comforted in knowing that “she’s fine”.

She is survived by her best friend and husband, Hughie; children Paul Weiland (Susan) of Fredericksburg, VA, Nancy Marie McNulty (Patrick Hugh) of High Springs, FL, and Ann Marie Weiland (Rob Brant) of Chicago, IL; very loved grandchildren, Lauren Jade Weiland, Aleksandr Tem Weiland (Becky), Owen Weiland, and Marianna Weiland; one very loved great-grandson, Tucker Lewis Adams; two of her six siblings, Mary Lou Frain of Baltimore, Maryland and Marian Bowser of California, Maryland; as well as many beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Rose Marie was preceded in death by her parents, James Abell and Rosalie Theresa; her brothers, Leonard and Abell Longmore; and sisters Elsie Sullivan and Betty Jean Longmore.

She was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy and attended Nazareth University where she received her Bachelor’s in Accounting.

After graduating, Rose Marie began her career as a service representative in the business office of Bell Telephone company in Washington, D.C., as secretary for the Leonardtown, Md. town council, and as an accountant for the family-owned Ben Franklin. Later, she continued working as a customer service representative for Bayside Nursing and as a volunteer and co-manager for H.O.P.E. of Southern Maryland.

A service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. A reception will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made, in Rose Marie’s name, to one or both of the organizations below:

Online – St. Vincent de Paul of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church – Food Pantry

or by check, to

H.O.P.E. for SMC

Attn: Tim Frink, Treasurer

PO Box 30

Valley Lee, Maryland 20692