Rosemary Lawrence, 90, formerly Avenue, MD, passed away on August 10, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD after a long illness with dementia.

She was born on April 20, 1932 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Elmer and Evangeline Norris.

Rosemary was a lifelong resident of the 7th District in St. Mary’s County. She was a homemaker from 1952-1982 and worked in the Laundry Department at St. Mary’s Hospital in 1982, becoming the Laundry Supervisor, and retiring in 1998. She graduated from Margaret Brent High School in June 1951, and married the love of her life, Francis McQue (Mac) Lawrence, Jr., on September 20, 1952. Together they celebrated 28 years of marriage before his passing in May 1980. As a young woman, she enjoyed taking her skiff out on the water to row, crab, and fish.

Rosemary excelled and loved playing sports, and during her years in high school was selected for the varsity teams and earned three letters in basketball, softball, soccer, and speedball.

Also, during her high school years, she held various positions such as President of the Sophomore Class, Treasurer of the Junior Class, President of the Girls 4-H, and Secretary of the Home Economics Club. Rosemary was outgoing, friendly, committed to her family, and enjoyed helping her community. She was a leader of a Brownie and Girl Scout Troop, basketball coach, and softball coach. Rosemary is a Charter Member and Life Member of the 7th District Rescue Squad Auxiliary and served as the 1st Vice President from 1983-1990; Treasurer 1978-1979; served on numerous committees and inducted in the LASMVFA Hall of Fame in 2009.

She and her husband enjoyed boating on Sundays with kids and friends in tow in which Mac participated racing whirlwind boats. There were also many Saturday nights dancing with friends.

Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Gwen Taratola (Michael), Ida Abell (B.K.) both of Mechanicsville, MD; Tina Graves (Glenn) of Bushwood, MD; her son, Mac Lawrence (Kathy) of Clements, MD; her 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, she is also preceded in death by her son, Stevie Lawrence (Gail); daughter Brenda Wathen; niece, Lana Cameron; and many extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM with Auxiliary prayers at 9:45 AM to 10:00 AM at Holy Angels Church, 21340 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Michael Tietjen at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow immediately at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bushwood, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mac Lawrence, Jr., Jason Graves, Paul Abell, Anthony Covington, Donovan Wathen, and Kenny Hammett. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the 7th District Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20650 or the Alzheimer’s Association.