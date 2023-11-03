Runaway Dump Truck Tire Goes Through Van Windshield In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – In a shocking incident on November 3, 2023, at approximately 5:16 a.m., emergency personnel rushed to the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Thompson Corner Road near Woodburn Hill Road.

Upon arrival, crews found a work van struck by a runaway tire from a dump truck. The forceful impact resulted in the tire going through the van’s windshield on the driver’s side. The 32-year-old male driver of the van suffered only minor facial injuries and declined medical assistance.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

