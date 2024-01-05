RV Fire Under Investigation At Take It Easy Ranch

CALLAWAY, Md. – On January 5, 2024, at approximately 10:33 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a camper fire with occupants possibly trapped at lot D3 on Take It Easy Ranch Road.

Upon arrival, crews found a 5th-wheel RV showing smoke and fire. The initial check found no occupants in the camper. Firefighters laid out lines and went to work extinguishing the fire. Crews quickly had the fire under control. No injuries have been reported.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

RV Fire Under Investigation At Take It Easy Ranch
RV Fire Under Investigation At Take It Easy Ranch
RV Fire Under Investigation At Take It Easy Ranch
RV Fire Under Investigation At Take It Easy Ranch
RV Fire Under Investigation At Take It Easy Ranch
RV Fire Under Investigation At Take It Easy Ranch
RV Fire Under Investigation At Take It Easy Ranch

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com 

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *