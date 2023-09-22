ST. MARY’S COUNTY: Self-service sandbags will be available today, Friday, September 22, 2023, from noon – 5 p.m., for citizens wishing to prepare for possible flooding conditions due to Tropical Cyclone Sixteen.

Sandbags will be available at the following convenience center locations:

Charlotte Hall – 37766 New Market Turner Road

Oakville – 26630 North Sandgates Road

Clements – 24547 Horseshoe Road

St. Andrews – 44595 St. Andrews Church Road

Valley Lee – 45350 Happyland Road

Ridge – 13939 Point Lookout Road

Sandbags are not pre-filled and are limited to between 10 and 25 sandbags per person while supplies last.

For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at (301) 475-4200, ext. 3527.

For additional preparedness information or to sign up for local emergency alerts, please visit stmaryscountymd.gov/prepare.

CALVERT COUNTY: Due to predicted rainfall and possible flooding conditions, sand and sandbags are available for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property. Sandbags will be available Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, at the following locations: Appeal Convenience Center (200 Sweetwater Road, Lusby)

Friday, noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(200 Sweetwater Road, Lusby) Friday, noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Barstow Convenience Center (350 Stafford Road, Barstow)

Friday, noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(350 Stafford Road, Barstow) Friday, noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mt. Hope Convenience Center (96 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland)

Friday, noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sandbags are limited to 20 per person.

It is important to stay informed about potential severe weather through official channels, as information may change rapidly. Stay tuned to local radio and TV stations for official weather information, alerts, and warnings; follow instructions and advice given by emergency officials.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

CHARLES COUNTY: The following locations sell either sandbags and/or sand:

Bryans Road Building Supply – 3060 Livingston Road, Bryans Road, MD 20616 – (301) 283-6081 They have empty sandbags.

A.G. Hungerford – 12165 Rock Point Road, Newburg, MD 20664 – (301) 259-2540 They have prefilled sandbags.

La Plata Mill – 213 Kent Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646 – (301) 934-8161 They have empty sandbags and sand.

Belair Road Supply – 10370 Theodore Green Boulevard, White Plains, MD 20695 – (301) 934-1800 They have empty sandbags.

Home Depot – 12050 Jefferson Farm Place, Waldorf, MD 20601 – (301) 638-7222 They have empty sandbags and sand.

Chaney Sand/Gravel House – 12475 Acton Lane, Waldorf, MD 20601 – (410) 618-3100 They have sand only.