Adm. Claus waves from a helicopter near the Patuxent River ahead of a reconnaissance mission over Southern Maryland. Good girls and boys of all ages have a chance to glimpse him aboard an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter over regional neighborhoods on Dec. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Erik Hildebrandt)

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Good boys and girls of all ages across Southern Maryland should look to the skies as Adm. Santa Claus conducts pre-deployment mission planning over Southern Maryland on Friday, Dec. 15, between 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Saint Nicholas—also known by call sign “Claus”—will fly with elves and other holiday helpers from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21 aboard an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter. During the flight, Claus will spread holiday cheer while conducting reconnaissance and last-minute list-checking for upcoming operations on Christmas Eve. Children are advised to be on their best behavior.

While exact flight plans are classified, Claus and the HX-21 crew will fly over local sites and neighborhoods, including Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Chesapeake Ranch Estate, Solomons Island, Town Creek, Esperanza Farms, St. Mary’s County Airport, Leonardtown, Wildewood, Chancellor’s Run, Lexington Park, Cedar Cove and more.

A map depicts Adm. Santa Claus’ flight plan over neighborhoods across Southern Maryland during a pre-deployment reconnaissance mission on Dec. 15 ahead of annual operations planned for Christmas Eve. Claus will fly with elves and other holiday helpers from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21 out of Naval Air Station Patuxent River to spread cheer and finalize his naughty list. (U.S. Navy photo by Erik Hildebrandt)

As Rudolph will not be part of the reconnaissance flight, inclement weather could impact flight operations. If inclement weather is expected for Dec. 15, Adm. Claus may reschedule the flight for Thursday, Dec. 14, at the same time. Stay up-to-date on Santa Over Southern Maryland on the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Facebook page.

HX-21 is a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, the test wing for Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Nicknamed the “Blackjacks,” the squadron provides developmental flight test and evaluation for all U.S. Navy and Marine Corps rotary-wing and tilt-rotor aircraft. The Blackjacks are personal favorites of Claus, who tries to visit his HX-21 friends every year. Naval Air Station Patuxent River has been home to HX-21 since 1949.