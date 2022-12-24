Santa Tracker! Where Is Santa Now? Find Out HERE

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. – Where is Santa now? When will he be in Southern Maryland? Check back all day and night to find out!

NORAD which is conducted under the (North American Aerospace Defense Command) is an annual program that tracks Santa’s location throughout Christmas Eve every year since 1955.

Through the site, you can see Santa in his sleigh and all of his reindeer traveling throughout the world delivering gifts.

To see where Santa is now you can call 1-877-Hi-NORAD, or click HERE for the Santa Tracker! http://www.noradsanta.org/

You can even ask Amazon Alexa or push the OnStar button to know where Santa is!

To learn more about NORAD and its mission, click here