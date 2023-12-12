SAVE THE ANIMALS: Donation Drive

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – This holiday season, join the Mark Frisco Team of Century 21 New Millennium in making a difference with our Animal Welfare Drive Initiative! From now until December 22nd, we’re collecting essential items to support local SOMD shelters. Your generosity can bring comfort and joy to those in need.

We’re accepting a range of donations – check the list below for what’s allowed and preferred. Plus, you can easily contribute through the Amazon wishlist also linked below. Let’s come together as a community to spread warmth and care.

Drop off your donations at our office (862 Costley Way, Prince Frederick, MD, United States) or contribute online. Every little bit helps!

– Baby wipes*

– Blankets (no filling/holes/lace)*

– Bottles and nipples (Miracle Nipples)

– Brown Paper Bags (for dog enrichment)

– Canned pumpkin

– Cardboard box bottoms (from canned food and beer flats)

– Cardboard scratch pads

– Carriers and crates (in good condition and has all parts intact)

– Collars

– Dry and canned food [(unopened and good expiration date)Preferred brands below]

– Dryer Sheets

– Flea / tick preventives (Frontline/Advantage/Advantix/Bravecto/Nexgard)

– Kiddie Pools

– Kitten Milk Replacer (KMR)

– Kong toys (all sizes)

– Kuranda beds (various sizes)*

– Leashes

– Lint rollers

– Peanut butter (smooth and unopened)

– Pill pockets (unopened)

– Puppy pee pads*

– Shelter Nursers (Suckle BuddyTM)

– Snuggle Safe Discs/Heating Pads

– Towels (no holes/lace)*

– Treats – dog, cat and small critter treats

– Wet Food – cat and dog

– Ziploc bags (sandwich or snack size)

PREFERRED FOOD BRANDS: Dogs – Diamond Naturals [All Life stages, Small Breed, Puppy], Purina [Sensitive Skin & Stomach] Cats – Purina One [Healthy Kitten Formula], Fancy Feast | 24can[Kitten(“Classic Pate” Collection), Diamond [Maintenance Cat]

LINDA KELLEY AMAZON WISHLIST:

https://www.amazon.com/…/1MWCO…/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1