A Shoppers Food & Pharmacy store in Germantown, Montgomery County, Maryland, by Illegitimate Barrister.

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Three Shoppers grocery stores are coming to St. Mary’s County in old McKay’s locations.

In the 22nd episode of “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” Commissioner Eric Colvin announced “Shoppers” is returning to St. Mary’s County.

“I was told today that “Shoppers,” the grocery store, is coming to Charlotte Hall and Leonardtown where the McKay’s used to be,” Commissioner Colvin told The BayNet Podcast hosts.

As of February 8th, 2023, Shasho Consulting, P.A. Commerical Real Estate confirmed that “Shoppers” will also return to their former location in California, MD, at the Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center, formerly known as San Souci Plaza.

The California location was also a McKay’s for a short time.

As the community welcomes the return of Shoppers, we also say goodbye to the last “McKay’s” store, which stood in Leonardtown for 15 years.

McKay and his family have run multiple grocery stores in Leonardtown, Hollywood, Charlotte Hall, Great Mills, Solomons, and California.

The Hollywood location opened in 1982, and the Charlotte Hall location opened in 1962. The Great Mills and Solomons locations closed years ago.

Shoppers currently has 27 locations throughout the DMV.