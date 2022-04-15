LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Some local businesses reported today receiving fraudulent calls claiming to be law enforcement officers with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, spoofing the agency’s main phone number — 301-475-8008.

The scam callers are seeking money, gift cards or account information, making threats of arrest or investigation.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that the agency does not solicit money or gift cards, nor does the Sheriff’s Office call citizens on the phone with threats of arrest.

The scammers have spoofed the Sheriff’s Office main phone number of 301-475-8008 which displays on caller identification.

If you receive a fraudulent call from a scammer portraying himself as a member of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, hang up and call 301-475-8008 to verify the call.

Citizens can also make a report online at firstsheriff.com.