School Closings And Delays Announced For Southern Maryland

CHARLES: Due to inclement weather conditions, all Charles County public schools will open two-hours late tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. There is a code two, which is a two-hour delay, for all Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff who follow the code system. Staff will re-evaluate the CCPS operating schedule tomorrow morning by 6 a.m., if necessary. Three-year-old students enrolled in the CCPS prekindergarten program will not attend school tomorrow due to the delayed opening. Please follow the school system website, www.ccboe.com, for the most up-to-date information.

CALVERT: Calvert County Public Schools will be opening 2 hours late on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. We will continue to monitor weather conditions.

ST. MARY’S: All SMCPS Schools will have a 2-hour delayed opening on Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024. Code 1 for staff. For more information visit www.smcps.org

ANNE ARUNDEL: Due to inclement weather, all Anne Arundel County Public Schools will open two hours late tomorrow, January 16. There will be no morning half-day ECI classes, and no morning sessions at the Centers of Applied Technology North or South. A re-evaluation of conditions will occur by 7 a.m. on January 16.

PRINCE GEORGE’S: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 – CODE PURPLE – Schools and offices are closed. Two-hour delay for emergency personnel.