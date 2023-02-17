POMFRET, Md. – On February 16 at 11:55 a.m., a 14-year-old student at Stethem Educational Center notified a school nurse that they were ill after consuming several edibles containing what they believed to be marijuana.

The student was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. As administrators and the school resource officer investigated further, they learned of another student who also consumed the edibles.

EMS responded and the student was transported by ambulance to a hospital as a precaution. Through investigation the student distributing the edibles, age 13, was identified. The school resource officer has contacted the State’s Attorney’s Office related to criminal charges.

The student also faces possible disciplinary consequences from the CCPS. Anyone with information about this case should contact PFC Ondrish at 301-609-3282 ext.0636.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about criminal activity at schools, may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.