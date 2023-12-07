Schwenk Picks Up Fourth Atlantic East Men’s Swimmer Of The Week Award

LANCASTER, Pa. – Junior Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) selected as the Atlantic East Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon (Dec. 4). This is Schwenk’s fourth weekly award this season as he picked up the honor on Oct. 16, Nov. 6, Nov. 13, and Dec. 4.
The 6-2 captain led the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team to a third-place finish at the six-team Yellow Jacket Invitational hosted by Randolph-Macon College on Dec. 2-3.
Schwenk racked up three individual wins, two NCAA B Cuts, two Yellow Jacket Invitational records, and one individual school record while being part of a pair record-setting relays.
He finished first in the 50 freestyle (20.33 NCAA B Cut), the 100 freestyle (44:51 NCAA B Cut and meet record), and the 200 freestyle (1:41.63 school and meet record).
Schwenk was also on the school record-setting 200 medley (1:35:59) and 200 freestyle (1:26.44) relays. He was the leadoff for the winning 200 medley relay as well as the second-place 400 medley relay (3:33.14) while anchoring the 200 freestyle relay and the second-place 400 freestyle relay (3:12.65).
St. Mary’s College (7-2) will be back in the pool this Saturday, December 9, when the Seahawks travel to Chestertown, Md., to take on Washington College (3-5) in a non-conference dual meet at 1 p.m.
2023 Atlantic East Conference Men’s Swimmers of the Week
- Oct. 16 – Luke Schwenk, St. Mary’s College
- Oct. 23 – Patrick Marbaker, Marywood
- Oct. 30 – Ryan Flaherty, Marymount (Va.)
- Nov. 6 – Luke Schwenk, St. Mary’s College
- Nov. 13 – Luke Schwenk, St. Mary’s College
- Nov. 20 – Michael Gray, Cabrini
- Dec. 4 – Luke Schwenk, St. Mary’s College
