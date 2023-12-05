Seahawks Women’s Swimming Finishes Fifth At Yellow Jacket Invitational

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team notched an Atlantic East Conference record and won six events at the Yellow Jacket Invitational hosted by host Randolph-Macon College this weekend (Dec. 2-3).
St. Mary’s College placed fifth in the seven-team field with 464 points. University of Mary Washington won the Invitational with 1484.5 points followed by host Randolph-Macon in second with 1097. Virginia Wesleyan University took third with 539.5 points followed by Stevenson University in fourth (413 pts). Hollins University came in fifth (108 pts) and Gallaudet University rounded out the field in sixth (96 pts).
How It Happened
- The Seahawks tallied a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay with a conference record time of 1:40.53 behind the efforts of first-years Emerson Young (Bel Air, Md./Harford Technical) and Kelsie Miller (Potomac, Md./Churchill) and senior captains Marissa Fields (Clements, Md./Chopticon) and Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales). St. Mary’s time surpassed the previous league mark of 1:41.39 set by Marymount (Va.) University in 2023.
- Miller notched three individual wins, starting with a first-place finish in the 200 individual medley in 2:11.15. She then captured the 100 butterfly in 56.69, which ranks second all-time at St. Mary’s.
- Miller’s last individual victory came in the 200 butterfly as she touched the wall first in 2:09.66.
- Kidd picked up a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 1:58.29 before winning the 100 freestyle in 54.22.
- Young earned top honors in the 50 freestyle, winning the event in 24.73.
400 Medley Relay
- The Seahawks went fourth in 4:07.83 behind the efforts of Fields, Kidd, Miller, and Young.
200 Medley Relay
- St. Mary’s came in fourth in 1:55.63 with Fields, Kidd, Miller, and sophomore Bella Ramirez (Silver Spring, Md./Springbrook) on the relay.
1650 Freestyle
- Junior Emelina Grimm (Rockville, Md./Magruder) notched a fourth-place finish in 21:37.69 to lead St. Mary’s.
200 Individual Medley
- Kidd claimed a fifth-place finish in 2:14.39.
100 Backstroke
- Fields gained a sixth-place finish in 1:04.59.
800 Freestyle Relay
- The Seahawks recorded an eighth-place finish in 9:02.70 behind the efforts of Ramirez, senior Lilianna Bowman(Westminster, Md./Winters Mill), first-year Kaitlyn Soldon, and Grimm.
200 Backstroke
- Bowman added an 11th-place finish in 2:21.44 to lead the squad.
400 Freestyle Relay
- The Seahawks finished 11th in 4:17.94 behind the swims of senior Julia Milner (Middletown, Md./Middletown), sophomore Kate Pass (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck), Soldon, and Grimm.
400 Individual Medley
- Milner paced St. Mary’s with a 12th-place finish in 5:30.12 followed by Ramirez in 13th in 5:34.34.
100 Breaststroke
- Senior Kate Holland (Rockville, Md./Rockville) led the Seahawks with a 12th-place finish in 1:17.04 followed by Milner in 15th in 1:18.97 and Pass in 16th in 1:19.70.
200 Breaststroke
- Milner registered a 13th-place finish in 2:46.20 followed by Pass in 15th in 2:52.84.
- Holland came in 16th in 2:54.75 followed by Ramirez in 17th in 2:54.84.
500 Freestyle
- Bowman gained a 17th-place finish in 5:57.06 followed by Ramirez in 18th in 6:04.46.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Dec. 9 at Washington College (2-6) – Chestertown, Md. (Casey Swim Center) – 1 p.m.
Facebook:StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks, @smcmswimming
Twitter: @smcseahawks | Hashtags: #GoSeahawks #SeahawkPROUD #SweepTheSheds