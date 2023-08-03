Second District Volunteer Fire Department And Rescue Squad Hosts Successful Picnic

VALLEY LEE, Md. – On Sunday, July 30, 2023, members of the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad gathered at Cecil Park in Valley Lee for an afternoon of fun. The picnic provided a perfect opportunity for members and their families to connect with old friends, make new ones, and have a great time together.

The event featured a range of exciting activities, including games, music, an inflatable water slide, free giveaways, and delicious food. It was a chance for members to unwind and spend quality time with their loved ones, and for the next generation to learn the importance of having fun and forming strong bonds.

The department would like to express its sincere gratitude to the St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks, Elite Beatz, and Gary Rice for their support and donations. These contributions allowed for a well-deserved day of comradeship and fun.

Finally, the department would like to thank all of its members and their families for their continued support, commitment, and sacrifices. The successful picnic would not have been possible without their dedication.

Looking to become a volunteer firefighter or emergency medical provider? Visit the SDVFDRS website for recruitment information and join the team!

Check out all the photos below:

All photos courtesy of the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

