ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Senate Budget & Tax Committee will hold a hearing on SB 461 – Retirement Tax Elimination Act of 2023, that would phase-out all retiree income taxes by 2028.

SB 461 builds on legislation passed last year that gives individual Marylanders making less than $100,000/year in retirement income a $1,000 subtraction off the income taxes they owe and married couples making $150,000 or less a $1750 subtraction.

While this effort was unanimously supported by Republicans, the General Assembly needs to do more and offer retirees a bigger financial incentive to stay in Maryland.

“Retirees play critical roles in our communities as volunteers and mentors,” said Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey, the bill’s lead sponsor. “The rising cost of living is hitting Marylanders on a fixed income especially hard. It is disappointing that our retirees who have grown up, worked and raised a family in Maryland cannot afford to retire in their hometowns. If past is precedent, we will soon see them flee to our retirement-friendly neighbors unless we take action.”

The Senate Budget & Taxation Committee is scheduled to begin bill hearings at 1:00pm tomorrow. To watch the hearing and for the hearing order, click here.