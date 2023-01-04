Senior Deputy Flynt

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 4, 2023 Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox released the following update on Senior Deputy Flynt:

“We received some very encouraging news on Senior Deputy Flynt over the last few days. Yesterday, he was supposed to have another surgical procedure on his injured leg. However, the doctors determined it wasn’t needed as it was healing on its own.

“Senior Deputy Flynt relayed to us this morning that the doctors are impressed with his remarkable progress. Deputy Flynt’s medical staff is putting together a rehabilitation and therapy plan, while working toward his release from the hospital.” Sheriff Ricky Cox said.

“While he still has a long way to go in his recovery journey, this is some of the best news we could have received. Thank you for the outpouring of support and please keep him in your hearts and prayers.”