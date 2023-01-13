Senior Deputy James Flynt Sworn Into Office

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 12, 2023 Senior Deputy James Flynt took his oath of office and was sworn in under Calvert County’s new Sheriff Ricky Cox and Assistant Sheriff Lt. Col. Dave Payne.

The honorable Kathy P. Smith, Clerk of the Circuit Court administered the private ceremony at Senior Deputy Flynt’s home.

Senior Deputy Flynt was unable to attend the agency’s swearing-in on Dec. 20, 2022, as he was hospitalized after being shot in the line of duty Dec. 17, 2022.

Thank you Senior Deputy Flynt for your dedicated service.