ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Davon Ferguson, 41, who was accused of the sexual assault of multiple women over several years, was sentenced Monday to Life in Prison Without the Possibility of Parole for the First-Degree Rape of a woman at a Linthicum motel last winter, State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced.

“The defendant was previously found guilty of first-degree rape in Baltimore in 2010 and learned nothing from his previous sentence,” Leitess said. “I want to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Sean Fox and Assistant State’s Attorney Kathryn Gravely for their work on this case, and commend two of the defendant’s previous victims for bravely testifying at trial, which helped lead to a guilty verdict. May this sentence give these women, and the other victims, peace of mind and a sense of closure.”

Following a four-day trial, an Anne Arundel County jury in August found Ferguson guilty of First-Degree Rape and two counts each of Second-Degree Rape and Assault.

The case stems from the January 22, 2023 attack of a woman at the Extended Stay America in Linthicum.

Officers responded to the motel for an assault. A 24-year-old woman said a man she had met online entered her room and raped her at knifepoint. At one point, the woman gained control of the weapon, and the two struggled over it. The woman was able to escape while completely undressed and ran for help. Ferguson fled on foot only half dressed, leaving his wallet and driver’s license behind. He was later located at a nearby motel.

Prosecutors won the right to call Ferguson’s prior victims to testify to his sexually abusive behavior, detailing how he bound one victim’s mouth, arms, and legs with duct tape and raped her. Another victim testified that Ferguson attempted to sexually assault her, but that she was able to fight him off.

At sentencing, prosecutors argued that Ferguson is a serial rapist, having been charged with multiple sexual assaults over several years. The offenses included a conviction for First-Degree Rape in Baltimore in 2011, which Ferguson was sentenced to 20 years, with all but eight years suspended. While on probation in 2021, Ferguson failed to comply with sex offender treatment. He was a listed Tier 3 Sex Offender at the time of the 2023 attack.

The Honorable Mark W. Crooks presided in the case.