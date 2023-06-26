Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Southern Maryland

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the north and west of southern Maryland and adjacent waters until 9:00 PM today, June 26. The residents are advised to stay weather aware and be ready to seek shelter if warnings are issued.

The weather service has predicted scattered severe thunderstorms in the region with the possibility of a brief tornado. The primary threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail. The entire outlook area is under a threat for flash flooding this afternoon and evening.

