Severe Thunderstorms Possible Through Tonight

BALTIMORE – The potential for severe weather this afternoon and evening has increased for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and District of Columbia.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will move across the region late this afternoon through the evening hours. Heavy rain will accompany a number of these storms which may drop 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in an hour.

Additionally, some regions could see repeat thunderstorm activity leading to an enhanced threat for flooding.

Possible hazards continue to be damaging winds, large hail, isolated flooding along with an isolated tornado.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect late this afternoon through midnight tonight to account for increased rainfall amounts in and around the DC/Baltimore metropolitan areas. Elsewhere, an isolated instance of flooding is possible as well.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.