SEVERN, Md. – A suspect barricaded himself in an attic after assaulting an elderly resident and destroying property in the 100 block of Gambrills Road on Monday evening.

According to authorities, officers responded to the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m. on June 5, 2023, for an unknown disturbance. Upon arrival, officers learned of the suspect’s violent behavior and immediately engaged in verbal communication.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Mark Harvey from Severn, Maryland, ran into the open attic access and barricaded himself inside as officers tried to reach him. The officers were in constant communication with the suspect until they observed smoke coming from the roof/attic of the home.

As the smoke and fire progressed, the suspect appeared in the opening of the attic, and the ceiling collapsed, causing the suspect to fall through. The injured suspect was removed from the residence by officers and transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The elderly victim who was assaulted by Harvey was also transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Firefighters arrived shortly after to find heavy smoke and fire throughout the home.

First arriving crews deployed ladders, performed a primary search and opened up the interior for the fire attack crews while additional units deployed a second attack line and opened up the exterior soffit and walls to check for fire.

Crews operated on the scene for over 4 hours to mop up any hot spots.

The cause of the fire was determined to be arson which was intentionally set by Harvey while hiding in the attic.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com