Sgt. David Alexander receives his Final Salute from Lt. Shawn Moses, Capt. Richard Russell and Sheriff Steve Hall
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sgt. David Alexander #87 received his Final Salute on Friday, March 31, 2023, upon his retirement from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Alexander served the community for more than 26 years in the agency, spending 19 of those years as a detective.

He also served as a Patrol Division squad leader, the leader of the Sheriff’s Office hostage negotiation team and leader of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.

“I love the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. I won’t be too far away,” he told his colleagues, friends and family.

Sgt. Alexander takes the Honor Walk through headquarters
Sgt. Alexander kisses his four-year-old grandson Fischer
Sgt. Alexander and his family
Sgt. Sheena Tirpak, Cpl. Shaun Carberry and DFC Artina Alvey of the Honor Guard
Sheriff Steve Hall and Sgt. Alexander
