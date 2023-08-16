SHA To Perform Routine Maintenance On Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will perform maintenance work on the MD 4 (Patuxent Beach Road)/Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge at the Calvert and St. Mary’s county line on Thursday morning, August 17, weather permitting. Work will begin at 9 a.m. and the two travel lanes are expected to reopen by 10 a.m.

State Highway Administration crews will be on-site taking measurements for navigational lighting systems on the bridge. The flagging operation will be in place no longer than one hour. One of the two lanes will be closed while work is underway; flag persons will safely guide motorists around the work zone.

The State Highway Administration understands roadwork can be an inconvenience but is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable highway system. Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways. Customers may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit the Project Portal or our homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.