Sharron Fontaine Thurston, 76, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2023.

Born on April 15, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Irving Sayer and Fontaine Nicely Sayer.

After graduating from high school, Sharron became a Data Analyst. She had two children, Terry and Melanie.

Sharron enjoyed singing in the church choir, participating in the church women’s group, and decorating for all major holidays, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Sharron is survived by her children, Terry Francis Thurston Jr. of Cervia, Italy, and Melanie Marie Polster of McLean, VA; grandchild, Jaxon Thurston; sisters, Rose Sayer of Mechanicsville, MD, Michelle Benson of Colonial Beach, VA, and Evelyn Benbatoul of Colonial Beach, VA.

She is predeceased by her parents; and brothers, James Sayer, Thomas Sayer, and Michael Sayer.

The family will receive friends for Sharron’s Memorial Service on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD.