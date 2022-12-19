Sheriff Hall Congratulates Promoted Officers

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steven A. Hall congratulated St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week upon their recent hard-earned promotions within the agency.

Sheriff Steven A. Hall and Major Clayton Safford

Lt. Clayton Safford was promoted to Major and Assistant Sheriff of the agency, effective Nov. 14, 2022.

Sheriff Hall and Capt. Richard Russell

Lt. Richard Russell was promoted to Captain, effective Dec. 6, 2022, as is also the Acting Commander of the Special Operations Division.

Sheriff Hall and Lt. Scott Ruest

Sgt. Scott Ruest was promoted to Lieutenant, effective Dec. 6, 2022.

Sheriff Hall and Cpl. Shawn Shelko

Deputy First Class Shawn Shelko was promoted to Corporal on Nov. 4, 2022.

Sheriff Hall and Cpl. Tyler Payne

Deputy First Class Tyler Payne was promoted to Corporal on Sept. 29, 2022.