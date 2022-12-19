Sheriff Hall Congratulates Promoted Officers

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steven A. Hall congratulated St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week upon their recent hard-earned promotions within the agency.
Sheriff Steven A. Hall and Major Clayton Safford
Lt. Clayton Safford was promoted to Major and Assistant Sheriff of the agency, effective Nov. 14, 2022.
Sheriff Hall and Capt. Richard Russell
Lt. Richard Russell was promoted to Captain, effective Dec. 6, 2022, as is also the Acting Commander of the Special Operations Division.
Sheriff Hall and Lt. Scott Ruest
Sgt. Scott Ruest was promoted to Lieutenant, effective Dec. 6, 2022.
Sheriff Hall and Cpl. Shawn Shelko
Deputy First Class Shawn Shelko was promoted to Corporal on Nov. 4, 2022.
Sheriff Hall and Cpl. Tyler Payne
Deputy First Class Tyler Payne was promoted to Corporal on Sept. 29, 2022.