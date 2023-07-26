LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On July 25, 2023, at 9:23 AM, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Point Lookout Road at Chingville Road for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

The investigation revealed a 2003 Chrysler 300, (operated by Jeffrey Glenn Burch, age 51 of Lexington Park), was traveling southbound on Point Lookout Road and drifted into the northbound travel portion of the roadway, striking a 2004 International Box Truck, (operated by Carlos Alberto Lebron Morales, age 35 of Lexington Park), in a head on collision.

The operator of the Chrysler 300 was transported to Washington Hospital Center with life threatening injuries. Failing to obey traffic control devices appears to be a contributing factor to the accident. It is unknown if speed or impairment contributed to the accident at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision and have not yet provided a statement are asked to contact DFC Matthew Beyer at Matthew.Beyer@stmaryscountymd.gov or by phone at 240-925-9964.

Reference: Case #39563-23, AIR 745-23