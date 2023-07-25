Driver Being Flown After Serious Two-Vehicle Collision With Heavy Entrapment In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On July 25, 2023 at approximately 9:24 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with heavy entrapment on Point Lookout Road in the area of Winters Lane.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved, a box truck and another vehicle with one occupant trapped. A MEDIVAC was pre-launched upon arrival for the trapped occupant. Firefighters established a landing zone in a field on Point Lookout Road near Chingville Road for MSPAC, Trooper 7.

Within 25 minutes the firefighter extraction team worked to extricate the injured patient from the vehicle.

Flight medics from MSPAC, Trooper 7 were transported to the scene by a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy to assist with the patient. EMS and flight medics evaluated the patient and transported the patient to the landing zone. The driver of the box truck signed a care refusal on the scene.

Hazmat 18 was requested to the scene due to gas leaking from one of the vehicle’s fuel tanks.

Point Lookout Road is shut down in both directions in the area of Winters Sheet Metal.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com