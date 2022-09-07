Sheriff Reminds Community Off-Road Vehicles Prohibited On Roadways, Private Property

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Summer is coming to an end, but there is still plenty of warm weather left and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive complaints of people illegally operating unregistered motorcycles, dirt bikes, golf carts, off-road and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on roadways and on private property.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens the Maryland Transportation Article prohibits the operation of an unregistered motor vehicle on a public roadway. ATVs may only be operated on private property with the permission of the property owner.

Off-road vehicles, golf carts and ATVs may not be operated on:

*Public roadways

*Bicycle lanes

*Three Notch Trail

*Power-line right of ways or utility right of ways

*All St. Mary’s County parks

*All Maryland state parks

Any vehicle that is not registered may not be driven on public highways. Off-road vehicles are for use on private property only and with the permission of the landowner or agent. (State law provides for the operation of golf carts only in the communities of Golden Beach and Patuxent Knolls in Charlotte Hall with certain exceptions).

Individuals found to be operating off-road vehicles in violation of Maryland traffic law may face numerous citations to include Must-Appear citations in which a defendant will receive a court date in the mail and must see a judge. In addition to citations and/or court dates, the owner/operator of the vehicle will be subject to additional fees associated with the towing and storage of the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds riders and operators of the following safety tips:

*Ride with a partner or friend

*Let someone know where you are riding and what time you should return

*Familiarize yourself with the motor vehicle you are operating

*Operate the vehicle in an ATV park or designated areas for off-road vehicles and ATVs

For additional questions, contact Cpl. Kenneth Flerlage at 301-475-4200, ext. 72237 or email kenneth.flerlage@stmarysmd.com or Sgt. Brian Connelly at 301-475-4200, ext. 78031 or email brian.connelly@stmarysmd.com.