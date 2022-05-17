Sheriff Seeks Identity For Burglary Suspects At St. Mary's Caring Soup Kitchen

GREAT MILLS, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the suspects pictured in a burglary investigation.

On Friday, March 12, 2022 at 12:45 am, the suspects broke into the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen in Great Mills and carried off property.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Corporal Alvin Beishline at 301-475-4200, ext. 8019 or

email alvin.beishline@stmarysmd.com. Case # 12425-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.