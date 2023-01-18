Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Property Destruction Suspect At St. Mary's Fine Wine And Spirits

UPDATE – The suspect has been identified. Thank you for sharing.

GREAT MILLS, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the female pictured in a property destruction investigation.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at 7 pm, the pictured suspect would not provide proper identification to purchase alcohol at the St. Mary’s Fine Wine and Spirits in Great Mills.

Denied the purchase, the suspect then knocked over a case of beer when exiting the store, breaking the merchandise.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Alexander Tasciotti at 301-475-4200, ext. 78163 or email alexander.tasciotti@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 65491-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.