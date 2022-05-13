Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Walmart Self-Checkout

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 5:50 pm, the suspect failed to scan all the items in her cart at the self-checkout register of the California Walmart store.

The suspect fled the store before she could be identified after being stopped by the store’s loss prevention staff.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Patrick Hudson at 301-475-4200, ext. 8178 or email patrick.hudson@stmarysmd.com. Case # 18044-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.