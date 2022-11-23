Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At Famous Footwear

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man and woman pictured.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 1:12 pm, the suspects used distraction tactics to steal numerous pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear in California.

The two suspects then attempted to return the shoes at another Famous Footwear in another jurisdiction.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Joseph Senatore at 301-475-4200, ext. 78163 or email joseph.senatore@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 59323-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.