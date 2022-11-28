ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – On Friday, November 25, for the 11th year in a row, Sheriff Tim Cameron is implementing Maximum Deployment.

Maximum Deployment is an initiative designed for high visibility patrols and provides an increased police presence around shopping centers, roadways, and neighborhoods to ensure safety during the holiday season.

There will be increases in traffic safety related activities throughout the holiday season.

Maximum Deployment is in addition to other initiatives and law enforcement activities during the holiday season where our presence and direct action deters crime and provides a safe holiday experience for our community.

