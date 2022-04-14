Sheriff's Communications Officers Recognized By BOCC

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – As we continue to celebrate National Public Safety and Telecommunications Week, we would like to thank Calvert’s Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) for the proclamation and recognition for our Sheriff’s Office Communication Officers.

These individuals were recognized for their devotion to customer service excellence and their highest level of professionalism for efforts put forth daily as they provide the most critical link to law enforcement and allied agencies for its citizens.

SCO Supervisor Jessica Jones, Rona Hays and Chris Hengstenberg were on hand to receive the proclamation.

CCSO is proud and would like to recognize all Sheriff’s Communication Officers for their hard work and dedication:

Thank you Jessica Jones, Rona Hays, Thomas Smith, Lyndel Richardson, Shannon Luckett, Joe Kontra and Chris Hengstenberg.

SCO Chris Hengstenberg, Jessica Jones and Rona Hays