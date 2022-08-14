Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week Starts Sunday, Continues Through Saturday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week kicks off this Sunday with big savings for consumers in need of a new wardrobe for school, work, spending time outside or just hanging around the house.

“Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is the annual reminder that summer is drawing to an end and kids will soon return to classrooms,” Comptroller Peter Franchot said. “I encourage all Marylanders to take advantage of reduced prices and support local retailers throughout our great state.”

During the annual end-of-summer tradition, which runs through Saturday, August 20, any single qualifying article of clothing or footwear priced $100 or less – regardless of how many items are purchased in the same transaction – will be exempt from the state’s six percent sales tax.

The first $40 of any backpack purchase is also tax free.

The week is particularly critical to locally-owned retailers who count on increased sales to make it through the slow summer season.

Many stores offer additional discounts on top of the tax savings to entice more customers.

“Tax-free week is an excellent time to save extra on clothing, footwear and backpacks,” said Cailey Locklair, president of the Maryland Retailers Association. “Stores will be offering excellent deals you won’t want to miss.

We cannot stress enough the importance of supporting your local brick and mortar stores who employ Marylanders, provide much needed tax revenue to our state and stabilize our communities.”

Visit the Comptroller’s website for a list of tax-exempt items, frequently asked questions, and valuable facts for shoppers and merchants.

The Comptroller’s social media pages will promote the special savings week, showcasing local retailers and encouraging shoppers to take advantage of the promotion.